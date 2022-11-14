Trump Tells Court DC Law Forecloses Rape Defamation Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 14, 2022, 4:40 PM EST) -- Former President Donald Trump has urged the D.C. Court of Appeals to dismiss him from a defamation lawsuit over controversial statements he made denying a writer's rape accusations, arguing D.C. law clearly states answering media inquiries is part of a public official's scope of employment and that they cannot be sued for what they say....

