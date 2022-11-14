Missouri NAACP Backs Tegna's $8.6B Go-Private Deal

By Christopher Cole (November 14, 2022, 5:22 PM EST) -- The NAACP's Missouri State Conference endorsed broadcast network Tegna's planned $8.6 billion deal to go private with hedge fund Standard General LP, saying the acquiring company has a track record of investing in local news....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS