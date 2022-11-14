Judge Calls Brazos Ch. 11 Plan Better Than Expected

By Rick Archer (November 14, 2022, 3:11 PM EST) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Monday approved a Chapter 11 plan for Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc. that settles billions of dollars in claims both against and by the electricity supplier, saying it was "so much better" than what he had pictured for the cooperative....

