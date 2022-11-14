Defects Without Property Damage Not Covered, Judge Finds

By Ben Zigterman (November 14, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Hawaii federal judge agreed with Travelers units that they don't owe coverage for claims of defective work that didn't cause property damage at a development, but declined to put a dollar amount on that portion of the allegedly defective work....

