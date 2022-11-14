Ex-UAW Exec Wants GM Board Docs In Kickbacks Suit

By Linda Chiem (November 14, 2022, 3:06 PM EST) -- Former United Auto Workers Vice President Joseph Ashton has told a New Jersey federal judge that General Motors LLC cannot withhold board meeting minutes if it is pursuing allegations that Ashton was a "disloyal director" who helped Fiat Chrysler undercut GM during collective bargaining negotiations....

