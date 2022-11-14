Solar Co. Wants To Take $100M Arbitration Fight To 9th Circ.

By Nadia Dreid (November 14, 2022, 5:52 PM EST) -- Trina Solar is taking its beef with a California federal court to the Ninth Circuit after a judge said no to the China-based company's request to force into arbitration a $100 million suit accusing it of inflating the agreed-upon price of solar modules....

