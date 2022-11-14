GM Battery Defect Brings Chevy Volts To A Halt, Suit Says

By Danielle Ferguson (November 14, 2022, 8:05 PM EST) -- General Motors used a defective battery part in its Chevrolet Volt, causing some vehicles to stop suddenly while going up to 75 mph, and failed to warn customers or help them fix the issue, a proposed class action filed in Michigan federal court claims. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS