NJ Man Cops To Insider Trading In Atty Info-Poaching Case

By Pete Brush (November 14, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey man has copped to earning $400,000 in illegal profits by trading on information allegedly stolen from a BigLaw deals attorney related to pharmaceutical giant Merck's acquisition of Pandion, according to papers docketed on Monday in Manhattan federal court....

