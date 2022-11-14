11th Circ. Says Disney Worker's Suit Didn't Show ADA Claim

By David Minsky (November 14, 2022, 7:49 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court decision favoring Disney in a disability-related lawsuit, saying a former employee didn't show the company was discriminatory when she wasn't reassigned to a different position and later terminated after she took leave for neck injuries sustained in a vehicle collision....

