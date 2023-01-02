Texas Legislation To Watch In Early 2023

By Lauren Castle (January 2, 2023, 12:02 PM EST) -- The Texas Legislature will hit the ground running in a new session in January, as the recently reelected Republican majority, led in part by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, presses forward with anticipated property tax cuts, guidelines for data security and potential reforms to the Lone Star State's electrical grid....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS