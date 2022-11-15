No Criminal Charges On Horizon For Rudy Giuliani, DOJ Says

By Hailey Konnath (November 14, 2022, 11:27 PM EST) -- Criminal charges "are not forthcoming" for Rudy Giuliani following an investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and his efforts to dig up dirt on President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential campaign, federal prosecutors said in a letter filed in New York federal court on Monday....

