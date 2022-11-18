State-Led Programs Can Speed Up Brownfield Development

By Gerald Pouncey (November 18, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- Accelerating the redevelopment of brownfield properties is an essential public policy imperative. Yet, too often, publicly funded brownfields programs are not optimized to achieve redevelopment in the near term....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS