NLRB Judge Halts Starbucks' Challenge To Schultz Complaint

By Beverly Banks (November 15, 2022, 2:28 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge denied Starbucks' bid to dismiss the general counsel's complaint accusing interim CEO Howard Schultz of unlawfully promoting benefits to nonunion stores and threatening unionized workers, saying the coffee chain's "inescapable unfair labor practice trap" argument is meritless....

