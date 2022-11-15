Tesco Pension Whistleblower Says Firing Left Him Struggling

By Sophia Dourou (November 15, 2022, 6:59 PM GMT) -- A former finance manager at Tesco's pension fund told a tribunal on Tuesday that being sacked for whistleblowing continues to "hang over his head," as he seeks to claim almost £1.2 million ($1.4 million) in lost earnings from his former employer....

