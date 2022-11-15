Trump 'Electors' Fight Atty DQ Bid In Georgia Election Probe

By Emily Johnson (November 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EST) -- Eleven Republicans who signed a "false" electoral certification in Georgia following the 2020 presidential election have urged a state judge to reject a bid from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis to have their counsel disqualified from representing them as they face subpoenas in a criminal investigation into possible election interference....

