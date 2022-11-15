3rd Circ. Rejects 'Hardship' Bid After $5.8M Fraud Conviction

By Donald Morrison (November 15, 2022, 6:13 PM EST) -- An Indian tobacco wholesaler who served prison time for a $5.8 million tax evasion scheme lost his bid to escape deportation, the Third Circuit ruled Tuesday, finding that it can't review discretionary decisions from the Board of Immigration Appeals....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS