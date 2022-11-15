Canadian Miner Says PDVSA Is Still Liable For $1.6B Debt

By Caleb Symons (November 15, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- A Canadian gold miner still wants Venezuela's state-owned oil company to cover $1.6 billion in debt owed by the Venezuelan government, arguing in D.C. court Monday that, financially and operationally, the company remains an alter ego of Caracas even though it is controlled by opposition officials....

