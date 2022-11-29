Uber Drivers Sue Over Absent Minimum Wage Guarantees

By Alex Baldwin (November 28, 2022, 9:37 PM GMT) -- Uber drivers have sued the ride-sharing giant in a London court, claiming that the company has failed to pay its drivers minimum wage as required following a landmark ruling clarifying that its drivers are legally "workers" for the company and not independent contractors hired by customers....

