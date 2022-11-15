White House Wants $48B More For COVID, Ukraine Battles

By Daniel Wilson (November 15, 2022, 5:21 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday asked Congress for an additional $47.7 billion to respond to COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, citing a potential "winter surge" in the disease and a need to provide Ukraine with more weapons and other support....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS