Fixer Says He's Owed Fee For Mayweather-Paul Boxing Match

By Carolina Bolado (November 15, 2022, 8:26 PM EST) -- A Miami consultant who helped arrange a match between champion boxer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul said video streaming platform Fanmio stiffed him for his services and breached a verbal agreement to pay him 10% of the revenue generated from the match....

