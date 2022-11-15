4th Circ. Affirms Nix Of $3.1B S. Korea Satellite Deal Dispute

By Dave Simpson (November 15, 2022, 10:37 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit affirmed a lower court's dismissal of a broker's suit alleging Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corp. and South Korea wrongly cut it from a $3.1 billion military satellite deal, ruling Tuesday that South Korea is protected by sovereign immunity and that several of the antitrust claims are untimely....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS