Seagen Looks To Nix Daiichi Win In Cancer Drug Dispute

By Caroline Simson (November 15, 2022, 7:42 PM EST) -- U.S. biotechnology company Seagen is looking to vacate an arbitral award nixing its claim to patents for technology used in cancer drugs filed by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo Ltd. after their seven-year collaboration ended, calling the award "irrational" and saying the arbitrator disregarded the law....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS