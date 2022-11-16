2nd Circ. Suggests That Keurig Judge Get Percolating

By Nadia Dreid (November 16, 2022, 9:26 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit isn't going to order a lower court to start doling out rulings in a delayed antitrust suit against Keurig just yet, but it might if the judge in charge doesn't get a move on, it has suggested....

