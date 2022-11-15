TTAB Won't Gift Mariah Carey 'Queen Of Christmas' TM

By Adam Lidgett (November 15, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has found that Mariah Carey can't secure trademark rights on "Queen of Christmas," a move that came as part of a challenge from a yuletide contender who said the throne is big enough for more than one queen....

