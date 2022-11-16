Consumers Ask 4th Circ. To Uphold Marriott Data Breach Win

By Joyce Hanson (November 16, 2022, 6:35 PM EST) -- A large group of Marriott customers has asked the Fourth Circuit to uphold a class certification order in multidistrict litigation against the hotel giant over a major data breach, arguing that a "choice of law and venue" clause in a guest rewards contract does not bar the case....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS