Wash. Court Again Extends Block On $4B Albertsons Payout

By Greg Lamm (November 16, 2022, 5:46 PM EST) -- A Washington state court has added three weeks to a temporary block of Albertsons' $4 billion shareholder dividend ahead of a merger with Kroger, after the state attorney general's office complained it was working under an "unnecessarily rushed" timeline to build its case alleging the dividend would violate antitrust and consumer-protection laws....

