LinkedIn Can't Dodge Data Scraper Co.'s Information Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 16, 2022, 5:51 PM EST) -- A California federal judge rejected LinkedIn's bid to escape a suit from data scraping firm 3taps Inc. seeking a declaration it can legally use the information users post on the job networking website, saying Tuesday the complaint plausibly alleges LinkedIn threatened to take legal action against 3taps....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS