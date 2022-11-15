'Walking Dead' Producers Turn AMC Bad Blood Into New Suit

By Lauren Berg (November 15, 2022, 11:25 PM EST) -- Producers of "The Walking Dead" on Monday filed a fresh lawsuit in Los Angeles accusing AMC Networks of improperly calculating profits from the popular show and its spinoff series, breaching their contracts and shortchanging them of more than $200 million....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS