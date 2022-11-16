Condiment Co. Not Covered For BIPA Suit, Insurer Says

By Josh Liberatore (November 16, 2022, 2:49 PM EST) -- An insurer doesn't have to defend a condiment manufacturer in a proposed class action filed by its employees accusing the company of violating Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act, the carrier told an Illinois federal court, pointing to several policy exclusions and arguing that the company gave late notice....

