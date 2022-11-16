MLB Cites Minor League Antitrust Loss In Players' Case

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 16, 2022, 9:49 PM EST) -- The MLB has urged a Puerto Rico federal court to dismiss a case from minor league players who accuse the league of paying below-market salaries and restricting their bargaining power, citing the dismissal of a New York federal case from minor league teams that had their affiliations cut....

