3 Firms Steer Wireless Tech Firm's $276M SPAC Merger

By Renee Hickman (November 16, 2022, 7:11 PM EST) -- Mobix Labs, a semiconductor design company, reached an agreement Wednesday to go public via a merger with special-purpose acquisition company Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. in a $276 million deal guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Greenberg Traurig LLP and DLA Piper LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS