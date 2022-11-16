Ad Tech Co. Drops Suit Over Coverage Denial Of FTC Deal

By Ganesh Setty (November 16, 2022, 2:13 PM EST) -- Online advertising exchange company OpenX Technologies dropped its federal court suit Tuesday against Chubb unit ACE American Insurance that accused the insurer of "coercively withholding" its intention to refuse coverage of OpenX's $2 million settlement with the Federal Trade Commission....

