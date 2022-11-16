Ga. Judge Receives 58 Ethics Charges

By Madison Arnold (November 16, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- Chief Judge Robert "Bobby" Reeves of the Superior Court of the Middle Judicial Circuit in Georgia is facing 58 counts of violating the code of judicial conduct after an investigative panel claimed he made improper comments that qualify as biased, prejudice and sexual harassment and that he had improper contact with court personnel....

