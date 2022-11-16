FTX Bahamas Unit Seeks US Recognition Of Liquidation

By Rick Archer (November 16, 2022, 11:11 AM EST) -- The court-appointed liquidators of FTX's Bahamas unit filed Tuesday for Chapter 15 protection in a New York bankruptcy court, seeking U.S. recognition of Bahamian liquidation proceedings and saying there was evidence of "serious fraud and mismanagement" in the company....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS