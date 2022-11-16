Ex-Planned Parenthood Worker Defends Bias Suit

By Katherine Smith (November 16, 2022, 7:41 PM EST) -- A former Planned Parenthood employee is fighting the organization's bid to end claims that she was unlawfully terminated for flagging microaggressions against Jewish people, stating the suit's "ample" evidence negates the nonprofit's argument that, as another Jewish person, one of the supervisors named in the case couldn't have discriminated against her....

