Ga. Panel Frees Insurer From $3M Wrongful Death Judgment

By Hope Patti (November 17, 2022, 1:49 PM EST) -- An insurer is entitled to a quick win in a suit brought by a woman seeking to recover a $3 million judgment against an oncology center in a wrongful death action, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled, saying the policy was not in effect when the underlying suit began....

