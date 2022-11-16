FLRA Doesn't Bind State National Guards, States Tell Justices

By Jessica Mach (November 16, 2022, 9:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should overturn the Sixth Circuit's ruling that federal employee labor rules apply to technicians for the Ohio National Guard, states and nonprofits said Wednesday, arguing the ruling violates the technicians' First Amendment rights, allows the Federal Labor Relations Authority to further expand its reach and more....

