Cigna Demands Unpaid Lawyer Continue COVID-19 Lab Suit

By Elizabeth Daley (November 16, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Cigna Health and Life Insurance Co. blasted a motion from an unpaid attorney for a radiology lab who asked to be removed as counsel from his client's New Jersey federal suit seeking nearly $1.5 million in reimbursement for COVID-19 services the lab said are covered by insurance because of federal legislation....

