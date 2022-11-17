Ohio Man Hits Fla. Medical Alert Co. With TCPA Action

By Ryan Harroff (November 17, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- A Boca Raton, Florida-based medical technology supplier got hit with a proposed class action by an Ohio man claiming it routinely pesters consumers with unsolicited robocalls, even if those consumers are on the National Do Not Call Registry....

