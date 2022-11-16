Convicted SEC Whistleblower Can't Get Award, 2nd Circ. Says

By Katryna Perera (November 16, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit denied a petition from a John Doe plaintiff to review a decision by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission not to grant him a whistleblower award because he pled guilty to taking part in the very crime he blew the whistle on....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS