Snap Stockholders Sue To Nullify Officer Liability Shield

By Katryna Perera (November 16, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Snap Inc. stockholders sued the company Wednesday in Delaware's Court of Chancery, alleging it implemented a measure that shields corporate officers from suits alleging reckless acts and breaches of the duty of care without properly putting the amendment to a vote with Class A shareholders....

