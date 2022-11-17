Game Makers Sued Over Man's Death In Pa. Store Robbery

By Matthew Santoni (November 17, 2022, 2:48 PM EST) -- The estate of a Hazleton, Pennsylvania, convenience store clerk who was fatally shot during a 2020 robbery is suing the store owners, Sunoco, and a dozen gaming companies because the robber allegedly targeted the cash kept on hand for several "skill game" machines that operated like an illegal gambling operation at the store, according to the lawsuit....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS