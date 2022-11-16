Panel Hints At Longer Suspension For Gun-Wielding Judge

By Kelcey Caulder (November 16, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- A Georgia panel overseeing an ethics case against a suspended chief magistrate judge, who admitted to aiming a loaded rifle at a sheriff's lieutenant during a fight with his wife at their home, appeared unlikely on Wednesday to agree to his requested sanction of a paid one-year suspension....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS