Motley Fool Hacker Settles SEC Claims Following Plea Deal

By Hailey Konnath (November 16, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Wednesday that it has resolved its claims against an Idaho man accused of hacking investment site The Motley Fool to perpetrate a multimillion-dollar insider trading scheme, a settlement that follows his plea deal with prosecutors in a related criminal case....

