Ex-Bolivia Official's Plea Shows DOJ's Shifting FCPA Posture

By Mayling Blanco and Katey Fardelmann (November 29, 2022, 4:05 PM EST) -- On Oct. 20, the U.S. Department of Justice secured a guilty plea from a former minister of the government of Bolivia, Arturo Carlos Murillo Prijic, for conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with $532,000 paid in exchange for helping an American company obtain a $5.6 million contract with the Bolivian government.[1]...

