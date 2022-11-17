Insurer Seeks 5th Circ. Reversal In Strip Club Ads Dispute

By Ganesh Setty (November 17, 2022, 5:23 PM EST) -- A Munich Re unit urged the Fifth Circuit to reverse a Texas federal court's ruling that it must cover three strip clubs held liable for using professional models' images in advertising materials without their consent, arguing the lower court wrongly interpreted two exclusions pertaining to advertising injuries....

