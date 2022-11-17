Nursing Home Virus Cases Are Multiple Events, Court Rules

By Elizabeth Daley (November 17, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- The insurer for a national nursing home company accused of causing the wrongful deaths of numerous clients during the COVID-19 pandemic does not have to treat COVID-19 as a single event as it relates to at least 43 underlying claims against the company, a Pennsylvania federal judge found....

