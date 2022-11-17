Atlanta Police Promotion Policy Discriminatory, Suit Says

By Kelcey Caulder (November 17, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A white lieutenant in the Atlanta Police Department accused the city and former city police Chief Rodney Bryant of perpetuating a discriminatory promotion policy that excludes qualified officers from consideration for higher positions unless their race matches that of the person they would be replacing....

