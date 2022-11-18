Employment Tribunal Told To Redo Racial Bias Payout Ruling

By Ashish Sareen (November 18, 2022, 5:48 PM GMT) -- An appellate tribunal has sent a support worker's appeal against the compensation she won from a racial discrimination claim back to a lower tribunal, saying it overlooked her objections to the award she received for suffering distress and anxiety....

