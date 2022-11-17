$6B Student Debt Cancellation Deal Wins Final Approval

By Hailey Konnath (November 17, 2022, 10:58 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday gave his blessing to the U.S. Department of Education's plan to cancel $6 billion in loans for students who claimed they were defrauded by colleges they attended, calling the settlement a "bonanza" that the education secretary nonetheless has the authority to enter into....

